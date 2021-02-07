UTRGV basketball coach Lew Hill dies suddenly on Sunday

EDINBURG, TEXAS (KTSM) – Lew Hill, the head men’s basketball coach at UT-Rio Grande Valley, died suddenly on Sunday, the school confirmed. Hill was 55 years old.

Hill coached UTRGV in its loss to Texas Southern on Saturday, but died in his sleep on Sunday morning. The school said a cause of death was not yet known.

Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported on Sunday that Hill had suffered with a bout of COVID-19 recently, and was about to take the rest of the 2020-21 season off the recover. He has also had other health issues in the past.

UTRGV plays in the WAC and has been a rival of New Mexico State over the years. On Sunday, Aggies head coach Chris Jans mourned the loss of Hill.

“I’m very saddened with the news of Coach Lew Hill’s passing. He was a good man and a heckuva Coach,” Jans said on Twitter on Sunday night. Our thoughts and prayers are with Lew’s family, and the UTRGV team. I can’t believe it.”

An out-pouring of support from around the nation came for Hill and UTRGV on Sunday, including from UTEP’s Rodney Terry.

Rest In Peace, Lew Hill. A great coach and a better man. Gone too soon,” Terry wrote on Twitter. “I wish peace and comfort to all your family my friend. God be with you.”

UTRGV is expected to name an acting head coach in the near future, and a determination as to the status of upcoming games will also be made in the near future.