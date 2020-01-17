Utah Valley stuns NMSU in Sohail’s return to Borderland

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – In a bit of a homecoming for Nehaa Sohail, the Utah Valley women’s basketball team snapped New Mexico State’s 23-game WAC home win streak, 58-54 at the Pan American Center on Thursday night.

Sohail scored 9 points in her return to the Borderland. She played her high school basketball at Coronado, as did her younger brother, Ayaan Sohail, who plays his college basketball at Lamar University.

The game started off tightly contested with the Aggies (5-12, 2-2 WAC) and the Wolverines (7-9, 4-0) trading buckets. New Mexico State’s Gia Pack tallied a game-high 25 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for her seventh double-double of the season. The senior from Phoenix, Arizona also moved into a tie for seventh on New Mexico State’s all-time scoring list with 1,559 points, tying Tracy Goetsch’s mark.

FINAL | Gia goes for 25 but we drop a tough one. #AggieUp pic.twitter.com/zXpzKsQo0S — NM State WBB (@NMStateWBB) January 17, 2020

New Mexico State returns to the Pan American Center on Saturday, January 18 to take on Seattle U. Tip-off is set for 12 p.m. MT.