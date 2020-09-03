Tillman receives waiver from NCAA, immediately eligible for NMSU

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – New Mexico State forward Donnie Tillman will be on the floor for the Aggies this season. After transferring to NMSU from UNLV, Tillman has received a waiver from the NCAA that makes him immediately eligible, team officials confirmed to KTSM on Wednesday.

Stadium’s Jeff Goodman was the first to report the news Wednesday afternoon.

New Mexico State’s Donnie Tillman has received NCAA waiver and is eligible this season, per source. Transferred from UNLV. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) September 2, 2020

Tillman, a 6-foot-7 swing man, began his collegiate career at Utah. He played two seasons with the Utes, averaging 7.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game as a freshman in Salt Lake City, Utah. As a sophomore in 2018-2019, he averaged 10.5 points and 5.3 rebound per game and was named the Pac-12 6th Man of the Year.

The Detroit, Michigan, native transferred to UNLV and was immediately eligible in 2019-2020. He averaged 10.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. He played in 25 games for the Runnin’ Rebels, averaging 26.2 minutes per game. Tillman scored in double figures in 13 games last season, including a career-high 28 points in a double overtime win against Fresno State.

Tillman will provide much-needed production in terms of points after the departures of Trevelin Queen, Ivan Aurrecoechea, and C.J. Bobbitt at the forward position,