Tillman commits to Jans, New Mexico State basketball

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Former Utah and UNLV standout, Donnie Tillman, has verbally committed to Chris Jans and the New Mexico State men’s basketball team. Tillman taking to Twitter on Monday to announce his plans for the 2020-2021 season.

It’s all part of the journey! Excited to announce I am committing to New Mexico State! #Aggieup pic.twitter.com/d6Ha2tRMIm — Donnie Tillman (@D_Tillman3) May 25, 2020

Tillman, a 6-foot-7 swing man, began his collegiate career at Utah. He played two seasons with the Utes, averaging 7.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game as a freshman in Salt Lake City, Utah. As a sophomore in 2018-2019, he averaged 10.5 points and 5.3 rebound per game and was named the Pac-12 6th Man of the Year.

The Detroit, Michigan, native transferred to UNLV and was immediately eligible in 2019-2020. He averaged 10.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. He played in 25 games for the Runnin’ Rebels, averaging 26.2 minutes per game. Tillman scored in double figures in 13 games last season, including a career-high 28 points in a double overtime win against Fresno State.

It is unclear if Tillman will be a graduate transfer, but sources tell KTSM 9 Sports Tillman is expected to be immediately eligible for the Aggies this season. He was receiving interest from Dayton, Rutgers, Maryland, and Grand Canyon among others.