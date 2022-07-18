ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico and New Mexico State have played basketball for 118 years and although Monday’s clash at The Pit was a first, it had a familiar feel.

A team of New Mexico State alumni, dubbed the Panamaniacs, and a squad of UNM alumni, named The Enchantment, squared off in The Basketball Tournament (TBT), a quickly-growing, 64-team tournament in which the winning team gets a $1 million prize. The Aggies and Lobos alumni were the fifth and fourth seeds, respectively, in the New Mexico region of the TBT.

Playing on its home floor with a solid Lobos crowd in attendance, The Enchantment held off a hard-charging Panamaniacs squad for an 89-82 win on Monday night that had a familiar feel to every Battle of I-25 that’s ever been played.

After falling behind by 23 points, the Panamaniacs (NMSU alums) got to within 3 in the 4th quarter, but The Enchantment (UNM alums) pulled away to win 89-82 and end the Aggies stay in the TBT Tournament in the first round. — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) July 19, 2022

The NMSU alumni were dealt a tough blow as star players Zach Lofton and Justin Hawkins both went out with leg injuries within the first four minutes of the game and did not return. The Enchantment jumped out to a big first half advantage, leading by as many as 23 points in the first stanza.

However, thanks to some heroics by Evan Gilyard II (game-high 25 points), Terrell Brown (16 points) and Ian Baker (16) points, the Panamaniacs fought back throughout the second half and with just over four minutes to play, got within three points.

From there, however, The Enchantment had just enough juice to get over the finish line first. With the tournament’s special Elam Ending set at 88 points (first team to reach 88 points wins), the Lobos alumni eked out the win, as Joe Furstinger scored eight of their nine points in the Elam Ending to secure the victory. Scott Bamforth led The Enchantment with 24 points.

Fourth quarter underway. Brandon West with the and-1 to pull @Panamaniacs_TBT within 10 against @Enchantment_TBT. Can the Panamaniacs pull off the comeback? pic.twitter.com/xQuGT6WF5f — Sam Guzman (@samguzmanTV) July 19, 2022

“It was just fun to come back and play here at The Pit, it’s a rivalry game. It was a journey to come back, I love coming back here to play in this atmosphere. It’s a big gym and the crowd is rowdy,” said Terrell Brown.

The Enchantment are led by coach Kenny Thomas, a UNM alum and former NBA player who spent much of his childhood in El Paso and attended Austin High School for three years. Montwood gradute Roman Martinez, a former Lobos star, is also playing for The Enchantment.

The Panamaniacs featured NMSU Director of Athletics Mario Moccia as its head coach, but assistant Preston Laird shouldered most of the workload on game day.

The Enchantment now advances to face the region’s top seed, Heartfire, in the second round on Tuesday.