Texas A&M takes down New Mexico State 4-1 on baseball diamond after NMSU involved in pregame bus crash

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS (KTSM) – The New Mexico State baseball team lost to Texas A&M 4-1 on Friday evening in Aggieland, but that was arguably the least-exciting part of NMSU’s day.

On their way to the ballpark, NMSU was involved in a bus wreck in south College Station. No one with the team was injured, but with their bus out of service, head coach Mike Kirby and the Aggies were forced to walk the final 1.5 miles to Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

“I’ve known Kirby for awhile, he’s a blue collar hard-nosed guy and so is his team,” said Texas A&M head coach Rob Childress. “I think they just put their backpacks on, walked down the street and were on time for BP. I wouldn’t expect anything less from a Kirby coached team.”

A nice little 1.5 mile walk by our calculations. We’re all okay and ready to play ball ⚾️ #AggieUp https://t.co/KCGywjgben — New Mexico State Baseball (@NMStateBaseball) March 6, 2021

The Aggies arrived in time for first pitch, and hung with Texas A&M all night long, tying the game on a passed ball in the fourth inning. However, timely hitting from A&M in the late innings pushed them to the 4-1 win over NMSU.

The two teams will meet at 1 p.m. MT in College Station on Saturday afternoon as NMSU looks to even the weekend series at one game apiece.