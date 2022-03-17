BUFFALO, NY (KTSM) — Just call him ‘Teddy Buckets.’

Teddy Allen dropped 37 points in (12) New Mexico State’s 70-63 upset win over (5) UConn on Thursday inside KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. It is the Aggies’ first NCAA Tournament win since 1970 (NMSU had tournament wins vacated by the NCAA for academic violations in 1992 and 1993).

Jabari rice added nine points, Clayton Henry chipped in with eight points, but it was Allen who took control of the game late in the second half. After starting the game 0-6 from the field, ‘Teddy Buckets’ made 10 of his next 18 shots from the field, including four three-pointers. As a team, the Aggies knocked down 11 three-pointers and outrebounded the Huskies 26-25. NMSU didn’t miss a free throw, which proved to be crucial in the final minutes of regulation, going 13-13 from the charity stripe.

With the win, the Aggies improve to 27-6 on the season and will play the winner of tonight’s Vermont-Arkansas game on Saturday in the Round of 32 West Region. NMSU’s last official trip the Sweet 16 came in 1970 when the Aggies made their historic run to the Final Four under the late Lou Henson. Their Sweet 16 appearance in 1992 was also vacated by the NCAA for academic violations.

It is the second 12-5 upset on the opening day of March Madness, which is the sixth time in the in the last 12 NCAA Tournaments more than one No. 12 seed advanced out of the first round.

KTSM 9 Sports is on the road with the Aggies. Tune-in to KTSM 9 News at 10 p.m. for exclusive coverage of NMSU’s historic win over the Huskies.