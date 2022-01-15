Teddy Allen dazzles, drops 41 points as New Mexico State defeats ACU, 77-63

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – They don’t call him “Teddy Buckets” for nothing. New Mexico State got its first real taste of Teddy Allen’s dazzling talents on Saturday.

For the second time in his winding college career, Allen scored 41 points in a 77-63 NMSU win over Abilene Christian at the Pan American Center. Allen almost single-handedly led the Aggies past the Wildcats for their 10th straight win, as New Mexico State improved to 15-2, 5-0 in the WAC.

“Honestly, I didn’t feel any different than any other day,” Allen said. “Sometimes, the ball just finds you, really, and that’s really true.”

The 41 points equaled the career-high Allen scored for Nebraska last winter in a loss to Penn State. He was one of just three NMSU player in double-figures; Clayton Henry and Jabari Rice each had 10 points apiece.

Allen got going early and often for the Aggies, scoring 15 points in the first half and 26 in the second on an efficient 13-20 shooting (6-11 from three, 9-11 at the free throw line). He also chipped in seven rebounds and two assists for good measure.

Allen did it in transition; he did it on meandering drives to the basket; he did it on catch-and-shoot threes; he did it on step-back jumpers; any way a basketball can be scored, Allen got it done for New Mexico State.

He eclipsed the 40-point threshold at the free throw line with under a minute remaining. The fans at the Pan American Center knew the situation and rose to their feet to cheer Allen, but head coach Chris Jans did not. Jans said postgame that he turned to associate head coach James Miller to ask what the cheers were for. “Teddy’s about to get 40,” Miller responded.

As Allen got hotter and hotter, Jans and the Aggies made sure to run plays for Allen more and more in the second half.

“He’s just understanding how we’re trying to play and some of the schemes we utilize on the offensive end and understanding that he doesn’t always have to be the creator. Let other people create for you sometimes,” Jans said. “He just made shots efficiently. I didn’t feel like he did anything differently. The ball went in the hole and he got in a little bit of a zone, and he’s got that kind of capability.”

Allen is the first Aggie to score more than 40 points since Jan. 26, 2002, when Eric Channing did it against North Texas. His 41 points are tied for third-most in NMSU history.

Allen and the Aggies are about to head on the road for a trip to play Stephen F. Austin and Sam Houston next weekend. The Bearkats upended the Lumberjacks, 49-41, on Saturday for the win.

For those keeping track at home, Teddy Allen and SFA scored the same amount of points on Saturday.

“The ball just found me tonight,” Allen said. “Tonight, it was my night.”