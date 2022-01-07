TCU transfer Watkins joins Kill at New Mexico State

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – A four-star prep recruit has swapped out his TCU colors for an NM State uniform.

Friday afternoon, NM State head football coach Jerry Kill announced the addition of former TCU cornerback and running back Ahmonte Watkins to the Aggies’ roster for the 2022 year.

Watkins entered the transfer portal in December of 2021 before ultimately deciding to rejoin Kill in Las Cruces. He will be immediately eligible.

Thrust into a two-way role due to multiple injuries among TCU’s corps of running backs in his debut collegiate season, Watkins was initially recruited to play cornerback at TCU. He appeared in a pair of contests on the offensive side of the ball, making his collegiate debut in a showdown at 11th-ranked Oklahoma State and finishing with 21 rushing yards on four carries to go along with two receptions for 32 yards.

A Four-star recruit in high school, Watkins was ranked as the No. 1 all-purpose running back in Texas and No. 4 in the nation in the 247Sports composite rankings. He was also ranked as the No. 44 overall player in Texas and No. 287 in the country. Out of high school, he chose TCU over a multitude of offers that included Texas A&M, Baylor, Texas Tech and Mississippi State.

Watkins will step in and immediately fill a big role wherever Kill’s staff wants him. It’s a massive get for Kill as he builds his first team for 2022.