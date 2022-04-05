LAS CRUCES, N.M. – NM State men’s basketball assistant coach Dominique Taylor is staying put.

In an announcement made Tuesday by NM State head men’s basketball coach Greg Heiar , Taylor will be remaining in the Land of Enchantment for the 2022-23 season to serve as an assistant coach on Heiar’s staff.

A key cog of the Aggies’ coaching staff in 2021-22, Taylor is the one returning coach from NM State’s staff who received a contract to remain in Las Cruces for the upcoming 2022-23 campaign.

“Coach Taylor is someone I have known and respected for years,” Heiar remarked. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our staff that is priceless. A proven relationship builder in our industry, Dom has a great energetic personality that is infectious to others. As my first hire as an NCAA Division I head coach, Dom’s continued commitment to NM State is a major addition to our program.”

Taylor’s inaugural season in Las Cruces was a memorable one to say the least as the Aggies made history in a number of ways through the 2021-22 campaign. With Taylor on staff, NM State claimed its fourth regular-season Western Athletic Conference (WAC) regular-season title in the last five seasons before punching its ticket to the 2022 NCAA Tournament by securing the WAC Tournament championship.

“I’m ecstatic that GH has given me an opportunity to remain a part of Aggie nation,” Taylor stated. “He and I have an unbelievable relationship and a shared passion for developing young men through the game of basketball. I’m excited to remain in the Las Cruces community to build upon the success that Aggie faithful are accustomed to.”

Once in the field of 68, NM State proceeded to administer one of the tournament’s best moments in the opening round. Pitted against #21/21 and fifth-seeded UConn, the Aggies busted batches of brackets around the nation by scoring a 70-63 triumph over the Huskies in Buffalo, N.Y., on Thursday, March 17, 2022. The win was NM State’s first in an NCAA Tournament bout since 1993 and snapped the program’s 12-game losing skid in the big dance. Though the Aggies’ March Madness run was ended by eventual Elite Eight participant Arkansas in the round of 32, NM State closed the books on one of the best seasons in program history with a 27-7 record.