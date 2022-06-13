LAS CRUCES, N.M. – Associate Head Coach Dominique Taylor . Sounds pretty good, doesn’t it?



NM State Head Coach Greg Heiar thought so and has officially announced that he would be elevating Taylor for the upcoming season.



“I’m very excited to announce Coach Taylor as my Associate Head Coach,” said Heiar. “In my first 12 weeks here, DT has been instrumental in helping build this roster, giving me the lay of the land here at the university and in the community.”



The Aggies’ new second-in-command joined the program one year ago and was an important member of the coaching staff that helped lead NM State to its first NCAA Tournament win since 1993. Shortly after NM State Director of Athletics Mario Moccia tabbed Heiar as the Aggies’ 27th head coach in program history, Taylor was labeled as the first member of Heiar’s new staff.



Since being named an assistant coach, Taylor has played a key role in constructing a roster with incredible depth and talent.



“He has been an interim head coach already and he will be a future Division I head coach real soon. This is well deserved. I appreciate everything he has done and will continue to do to help all of us during this transition with a new staff and new players.”