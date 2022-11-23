LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – In the aftermath of a deadly shooting on the University of New Mexico’s campus last weekend that involved New Mexico State men’s basketball player Mike Peake, NMSU officials held their first news conference to discuss it on Wednesday.

NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu; Director of Athletics Mario Moccia; and Dean of Students Ann Goodman took questions from the media on a Zoom call for almost 70 minutes to shed some light on what happened on Saturday and the university’s response to it.

“The events of last week are tragic and should never happen anywhere,” said Arvizu.

The news conference was held as a result of a deadly shooting at UNM over the weekend that left 19-year-old UNM student Brandon Travis dead and New Mexico State men’s basketball player Mike Peake hospitalized with injuries. Peake was in Albuquerque for the originally scheduled Nov. 19 game between the Aggies and Lobos at The Pit.

According to police, the shooting was in response to a fight on Oct. 15 at the UNM-NMSU football game in Las Cruces involving Peake, other NMSU student-athletes, Brandon Travis and other UNM students.

Travis and four other UNM students conspired to lure Peake to campus at 3 a.m. Saturday morning and assault him. So far, two of those students have been arrested: 19-year-old Jonathan Smith and a 17-year-old female.

New Mexico Director of Athletics Eddie Nunez said Tuesday that the Nov. 19 game in Albuquerque will not be rescheduled and that the Dec. 3 game between the two sides in Las Cruces has also been cancelled. Nunez said the choice was made out of an abundance of precaution.

Below are some main takeaways from NMSU’s press conference with Arvizu, Moccia and Goodman.

Mario Moccia and Ann Goodman said the university was aware of the fight involving Peake and others at the football game on Oct. 15 and disciplinary actions were taken, though the school did not specify what those were.

Goodman said the university did not find out about the fight or the now-widely circulated video of it until five or six days after the Oct. 15 incident. Goodman said it’s still being investigated by police, but there wasn’t a police report filed for it, or any record of it. According to Goodman, it didn’t seem significant initially. “Obviously hindsight is 20/20,” she said.

There were multiple other fights at Aggie Memorial Stadium that day that university police were and are in the process of investigating, Goodman said.

Goodman also said that the video was not shared with officials at UNM or UTEP because they did not know for certain who was in it.

Moccia and Goodman said that Peake – who is still hospitalized in Albuquerque as of Wednesday and has a long road ahead of him health-wise, per Moccia – is still enrolled at NMSU and is a member of the Aggie men’s basketball team, as of now.

New Mexico State and every university has specific processes with which it uses when deciding disciplinary issues with all students, up to and including expulsion. Those processes can take some time to be ironed out, according to an NMSU official.

The New Mexico State team will be playing in a tournament in Las Vegas beginning Friday. Moccia said that every member of the team will be making the trip to Las Vegas.

NMSU officials said earlier this week that multiple student athletes other than Peake were out that night; Moccia said Wednesday that disciplinary actions for those that broke curfew had been taken but wouldn’t specify what that was.

Moccia added that other disciplinary actions, including suspensions, would be up to head coach Greg Heiar and the coaching staff. It wasn’t clear if some players might make the trip to Las Vegas but be suspended from playing in the tournament.

As for Heiar, Moccia confirmed again that he is still the head coach of the New Mexico State program. “I find it hard-pressed to think that Greg Heiar could have prevented this,” Moccia said at one point.

The school has not made it clear what, if any, disciplinary measures will be taken towards Heiar or any other members of the coaching staff, citing federal privacy laws.

NMSU has said multiple times that bed checks were done at the hotel in Albuquerque at 11:45 pm. Friday night and an assistant coach was in the lobby from midnight until 2 a.m. Peake and other players were still out that night, but the school wouldn’t say how many others were out or in what capacity.

Moccia told the media that Peake told him that the coaching staff, “did everything right,” on Saturday night, insinuating that Peake was taking ownership for his role in the incident as opposed to pushing blame elsewhere.

New Mexico State will face San Diego in Las Vegas on Friday at 7:30 p.m. MT.