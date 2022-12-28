LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Southern Utah handed New Mexico State a 79-75 defeat to open WAC play on Wednesday night.

The Aggies (7-6, 0-1 WAC) entered the night winners of 33 of their last 34 home conference games, but in their first WAC game under new head coach Greg Heiar, NMSU fell short against the Thunderbirds (9-5, 1-0).

“They’re used to winning championships around here, they’re not used to losing WAC games,” said Heiar. “To start your first game in WAC play and lose, it’s not a good feeling.”

NMSU jumped out to a quick 12-3 lead, but three-point shooting brought the Thunderbirds back. Southern Utah drilled 10-23 from three-point range, as Tevian Jones led the way with 20 points to lead all scorers.

FINAL: Southern Utah beats New Mexico State 79-75 to open WAC play. The Aggies had won 33 of their last 34 home conference games coming in, but fall to 0-1 and 7-6 overall. NMSU hosts Sam Houston on Saturday. — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) December 29, 2022

The Aggies trailed 37-32 at halftime and were down by as many as 14 points in the second half, before mounting a furious rally to get as close as three points. However, it was too little, too late for NMSU.

“They did a good job at finding our weaknesses and we didn’t fix it. They just out-played and out-worked us tonight,” said Aggies guard Xavier Pinson.

DeShawndre Washington led the Aggies with 18 points and 12 rebounds, while Pinson had 16 points. Anthony Roy had 11 and DaJuan Gordon had 10 off the bench.

The Aggies will look to regroup in time to play a 10-2 Sam Houston team on Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Pan American Center.