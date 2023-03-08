LAS VEGAS (KTSM) – Southern Utah’s Cherita Daugherty sank a one-handed, fade-away three-pointer with two defenders in her face to beat the buzzer and defeat the New Mexico State women 62-61 in the WAC Tournament Quarterfinals on Wednesday night.

The shot by Daugherty instantly went viral on social media for its degree of difficulty and propelled the Thunderbirds into the WAC Semifinals, while simultaneously ending NMSU’s season with a record of 16-16.

UNBELIEVABLE.



The New Mexico State women lose 62-61 in the WAC quarterfinals to Southern Utah on an impossible 1-handed heave at the buzzer from Cherita Daugherty. pic.twitter.com/sURXwUxYC8 — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) March 9, 2023

The seventh-seeded Aggies were the better side vs. the two-seed Thunderbirds for the majority of the contest. NMSU led 30-14 at halftime and appeared to have staved off a furious Southern Utah rally before Daugherty’s prayer was answered.

The Thunderbirds outscored NMSU 21-6 in the third quarter to take the lead, but the Aggies managed to take a five-point lead late in the game.

Molly Kaiser had 15 points, Tayelin Grays had 13 points and Soufia Inoussa had 11 in the defeat, which was the final game of head coach Jody Adams’ first season with the Aggies.

Tomekia Whitman led all scorers with 18 points and Daugherty had 14 points plus the biggest shot of her life to send Southern Utah into the WAC Tournament semifinals in their first year in the league.