CEDAR CITY, Utah – New Mexico State dropped the first game of its two-game road trip Thursday to Southern Utah by a final score of 63-56.

The game was a tough one to swallow as the Aggies (12-12, 7-5 WAC) led the Thunderbirds (14-8, 10-1 WAC) for over 31 minutes in the game, including by as many as 15 points in the first half.

Southern Utah would claw back in the second half and take the lead 51-49 with under five minutes left in the fourth quarter.

From there, the Thunderbirds would take control and finish the game with a victory.

New Mexico State will try to close out their road trip to the Beehive State with a win on Saturday afternoon at Utah Tech.