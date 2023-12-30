LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State’s new head football coach Tony Sanchez continues to add to his new coaching staff with the Aggies.

Sources told KTSM on Saturday that Notre Dame defensive analyst Ronnie Regula will join the Aggies as the team’s Special Teams Coordinator and Tight Ends Coach. Regula has also spent time at Miami, Tennessee and at UNLV with Sanchez when he was the head coach there.

With Regula coming in to coach special teams and tight ends, that means current special teams and tight ends coach Tyler Wright has a new role with NMSU.

Sources told KTSM that Wright will move over to the offensive side of the football as NMSU’s quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator. Wright spent the last two years with the Aggies coaching special teams and tight ends.

Sanchez will officially be introduced as NMSU’s new head coach at a press conference next week. He was named as Jerry Kill’s replacement last Saturday, after Kill stepped down after two seasons.