LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – After Jerry Kill stepped down last weekend and Tony Sanchez was promoted to head coach, New Mexico State is moving quickly to add to its football coaching staff.

Sources told KTSM on Wednesday that Sanchez had secured Sam Houston defensive coordinator Joe Morris to come to Las Cruces as the Aggies’ new defensive line coach. Morris put together one of the better defenses in Conference USA in 2023.

A Colorado native, Morris will be working under current NMSU defensive coordinator Nate Dreiling in Las Cruces. He has been a coordinator and head coach at a variety of schools, including Fort Lewis College, New Mexico Highlands and West Texas A&M.

Sources also told KTSM that the Aggies are set to hire Nevada cornerbacks coach Jalen Ortiz as NMSU’s new secondary coach.

Ortiz has also worked at Oregon and played college football at both UCLA and Wyoming.

Elsewhere on the Aggie football front, former NMSU linebacker Keyshaun Elliott announced his commitment to Arizona State on Wednesday night. Elliott led the Aggies in tackles in 2023.