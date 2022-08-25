LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State men’s basketball coach Greg Heiar continues to stack talent for his first season at the helm of the Aggies in 2022-23.

Multiple sources told KTSM on Thursday that the Aggies had landed Arizona transfer Kim Aiken Jr. and that he is already on campus in Las Cruces and enrolled in classes.

While there are still some hoops to jump through in terms of getting Aiken Jr. cleared for action, the hope is that he’ll be able to suit up for NMSU at some point in the 2022-23 season.

Aiken Jr. played in just seven games at Arizona in 2021-22, averaging 5.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1 steal per game. However, he was absent from the team for a Dec. 8 game vs. Wyoming, after which Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd said he was gone for personal reasons. Aiken Jr. never returned to Arizona after that.

“He’s got a personal issue. I think we all need to respect his privacy right now,” Lloyd said at the time. “He’s working through it. At some point I’d love to have him back with us and the sooner the better for me, but again it’s Kim Aiken’s personal issue that I really don’t have any influence.”

Before coming to Tucson, Aiken Jr. was an integral part of Eastern Washington’s team for three seasons. It culminated in Aiken Jr. averaging 11.3 points per game and being named Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year in 2020-21, as the Eagles made the NCAA Tournament.

Aiken Jr. will join what appears to be a loaded roster at New Mexico State in 2022-23, as Heiar looks to build off of the Aggies’ run to the second round of the NCAA Tournament last March.