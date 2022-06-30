LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Teddy Buckets will get his chance to impress NBA scouts.

Former New Mexico State guard Teddy Allen, who attended five schools during a meandering college career that ended with him winning the 2022 WAC Player of the Year award, will play for the Denver Nuggets at the NBA Summer League, multiple sources told KTSM on Thursday.

The 2022 NBA Summer League runs July 7-17 in Las Vegas, the same place where Allen led the Aggies to a WAC championship back in March.

The 2021-22 WAC Player of the Year who scored 37 points in a first round upset of UConn will get his shot to impress NBA teams in Las Vegas July 7-17. pic.twitter.com/ua7gUxiHTA — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) June 30, 2022

Allen played only one season with the Aggies, but his name will forever be cemented in New Mexico State lore. He almost single-handedly led NMSU to a first round upset of UConn in the NCAA Tournament back in March, scoring 37 points on the Huskies in the 70-63 victory.

On the year, Allen averaged 19.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists during the 2021-22 season, while also shooting almost 34% from three-point range.

Allen’s talent has never been in question, but he will have to prove that he has the resolve and mental fortitude to play in the NBA. Before NMSU, Allen had stints at West Virginia, Wichita State, Western Nebraska Community College and Nebraska.

Teddy Buckets got it done everywhere he played, including averaging 16.5 points per game for the Cornhuskers in the Big Ten in 2020-21.

Denver is the team giving him the chance to show off his skills; now, Allen has to go to Las Vegas and make it happen for himself. If he impresses the Nuggets, or even another NBA team at Summer League, he could earn an invitation to training camp, or even a two-way contract that would allow him to play in the G-League.

His NBA career is in his hands now and it’s up to Allen to go make his dreams a reality.