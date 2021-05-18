Smith soars into Top 15 at NCAA Regional, NMSU in 12th place

ALBUQUERQUE, NM – By shaving one stroke off of his day one score, NM State men’s golfer Garrison Smith soared into the ranks of the top 15 players on the individual leaderboard while helping the Aggies rise up the team standings on day two of the NCAA Men’s Golf Southwest Regional Tuesday at The Championship Golf Course.

We moved from 13th to 12th at the @NCAAGolf_ Men's Regional today. Another opportunity tomorrow, too! #AggieUp



T14. Garrison Smith | 71-70=141

T53. Joseph Robson | 77-72=149

T60. Aidan Thomas | 76-76=152

T63. Alvaro Morales | 78-75=153

T66. Cole Grossl | 76-78=154 pic.twitter.com/5ccSK4hMzo — NM State Men's Golf (@NMStateMGolf) May 18, 2021

On an overcast day which featured some strong winds for a portion of play, NM State shot a 293 as a team. That score cutting seven strokes off of the Aggies’ collective tally from day one to move them from 12th place to 13th in the 14-team regional field. The Aggies have tallied a collective score of 602 (+17) through the first two round of the three-round regional and are above Oakland (13th, 602, +26) and Prairie View A&M (14th, 636, +60) in the team standings.



Oregon State (-20), Texas Tech (-15) and Arizona State (-12) are the top three teams on the leaderboard after day two. South Carolina (-8) and Texas A&M (-8) are tied for fourth ahead of Wednesday’s final round.

Much like what transpired in Monday’s opening round, Smith, a product of Mansfield, Texas, led the way for the Aggies. The sophomore carded four birdies, helping him offset a pair of bogeys and finish with a 70 (-2) on the day. Currently, Smith sits in a two-way tie for 14th place on the individual leaderboard and is just a single stroke back of busting into the top-ten headed into Wednesday’s third round.

The biggest mover on the Aggies’ leaderboard was freshman Joseph Robson. The native of Newcastle, England, bettered his day one tally by five strokes and shot a 72 (E) during Tuesday’s second round. Robson started an finished his day with birdies, penciling four of them in on his second-round score card to move up to 53rd on the individual leaderboard.

Also on the rise for NM State was freshman Alvaro Morales who hopped up five spots to sit in 63rd at the end of the second round of competition. His 75 (+3) in round two featured a trio of birdies – one of which came on the 18th and final hole. Morales was one of three Aggies who carded a birdie on hole 18.

Posting an identical score as the one he did in round one, Aidan Thomas (76-76-=152 (+8)) resides in 60th place after day two. The Albuquerque, N.M., product’s pair of birdies were offset by six bogeys along his 18-hole round.

Cole Grossl was even through his first 10 holes of the day, but two bogeys and another pair of double-bogeys pushed him nine spots down the individual leaderboard by the time the round had concluded. Grossl shot a 78 (+6) Tuesday and now sits in a tie for 66th place.

Wednesday morning at 8:55 a.m., NM State will concluded its three-day run at the NCAA Men’s Golf Southwest Regional. Grossl will tee off first for the Aggies that day. Following the conclusion of the third round, the five lowest scoring teams as well as the lowest scoring individual not associated with those teams will move on to the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship.

2021 NCAA Men’s Golf Southwest Regional | NM State results through day two

12. NM State | 300-293=602

Individual

T14. Garrison Smith | 71-70=141

T53. Joseph Robson | 77-72=149

T60. Aidan Thomas | 76-76=152

T63. Alvaro Morales | 78-75=153

T66. Cole Grossl | 76-78=154