Siakam secures starting spot for Eastern Conference in 2020 NBA All-Star Game

Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis, left, blocks a shot from Toronto Raptors’ Pascal Siakam (43) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – The 2020 NBA All-Star Game just got a little spicier.

Thursday evening, Former New Mexico State men’s basketball star Pascal Siakam, now a member of the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors, was named one of the five members of the Eastern Conference’s starting lineup for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game.



Finishing second among all Eastern Conference players in the fan voting portion, Siakam was also ranked third by his fellow players and fourth by the media en route to his first appearance as an NBA All-Star.

A three-year member of the Aggies from 2013-16, Siakam laid claim to the title of WAC Freshman of the Year in the 2014-15 season before earning WAC Player of the Year honors the following season. As a sophomore in 2015-16, Siakam put up numbers nearly unrivaled in college basketball by averaging 20.2 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks through the Aggies’ 34-game schedule.

Choosing the NBA Draft in lieu of the final two years of his collegiate career, Siakam was chosen by the Raptors as the 27th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. Before hitting the court with the Raptors, Siakam spent a part of the 2017 season with the team’s D-League affiliate for Raptors 905 after leading the squad to the D-League title.

As the years progressed, Siakam became an integral part of the Raptors’ success, getting named the NBA’s Most Improved Player in 2019. It was that year, while playing alongside the likes of Kawhi Leonard and fellow former mid-major superstar Fred VanVleet, that the Raptors ended one of the NBA’s dynasties by knocking off the Golden State Warrior in six games for the franchise’s first NBA title.

After signing a four-year, $130 million extension with the Raptors on Oct. 19, 2019, Siakam has proceeded to average 23.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocked shots per game for the Raptors who lead the Atlantic Division with their 30-14 record. The team’s leading scorer, Siakam possesses shooting splits of .454/.367/.812 this season.

Siakam will take the floor of the Untied Center in Chicago, Ill., on Sunday, Feb. 16, to take part in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game. Broadcast on both TNT, the All-Star Game will tip off at 6:00 p.m. MT.

2020 NBA All-Star Game Starting Lineups

Eastern Conference

Trae Young | Atlanta Hawks

Kemba Walker | Boston Celtics

Pascal Siakam | Toronto Raptors

Giannis Antetokounmpo | Milwaukee Bucks (captain)

Joel Embiid | Philadelphia 76ers

Western Conference

Luka Doncic | Dallas Mavericks

James Harden | Houston Rockets

LeBron James | Los Angeles Lakers (captain)

Kawhi Leonard | Los Angeles Clippers

Anthony Davis | Los Angeles Lakers