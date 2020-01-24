Siakam secures starting spot for Eastern Conference in 2020 NBA All-Star Game

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – The 2020 NBA All-Star Game just got a little spicier.
Thursday evening, Former New
Mexico State men’s basketball star Pascal Siakam, now a member of the defending
NBA champion Toronto Raptors, was named one of the five members of the Eastern
Conference’s starting lineup for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game.
Finishing second among all Eastern Conference players in the fan voting portion, Siakam was also ranked third by his fellow players and fourth by the media en route to his first appearance as an NBA All-Star.
A three-year member of the Aggies from 2013-16, Siakam laid claim to the title of WAC Freshman of the Year in the 2014-15 season before earning WAC Player of the Year honors the following season. As a sophomore in 2015-16, Siakam put up numbers nearly unrivaled in college basketball by averaging 20.2 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks through the Aggies’ 34-game schedule.
Choosing the NBA Draft in lieu of the final two years of his collegiate career, Siakam was chosen by the Raptors as the 27th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. Before hitting the court with the Raptors, Siakam spent a part of the 2017 season with the team’s D-League affiliate for Raptors 905 after leading the squad to the D-League title.
As the years progressed, Siakam became an integral part of the Raptors’ success, getting named the NBA’s Most Improved Player in 2019. It was that year, while playing alongside the likes of Kawhi Leonard and fellow former mid-major superstar Fred VanVleet, that the Raptors ended one of the NBA’s dynasties by knocking off the Golden State Warrior in six games for the franchise’s first NBA title.
After signing a four-year, $130 million extension with the Raptors on Oct. 19, 2019, Siakam has proceeded to average 23.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocked shots per game for the Raptors who lead the Atlantic Division with their 30-14 record. The team’s leading scorer, Siakam possesses shooting splits of .454/.367/.812 this season.
Siakam will take the floor of the Untied Center in Chicago, Ill., on Sunday, Feb. 16, to take part in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game. Broadcast on both TNT, the All-Star Game will tip off at 6:00 p.m. MT.
2020 NBA All-Star Game Starting
Lineups
Eastern Conference
Trae Young | Atlanta Hawks
Kemba Walker | Boston Celtics
Pascal Siakam | Toronto Raptors
Giannis Antetokounmpo | Milwaukee Bucks (captain)
Joel Embiid | Philadelphia 76ers
Western Conference
Luka Doncic | Dallas Mavericks
James Harden | Houston Rockets
LeBron James | Los Angeles Lakers (captain)
Kawhi Leonard | Los Angeles Clippers
Anthony Davis | Los Angeles Lakers