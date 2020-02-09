Shorthanded NMSU women come up just short against Kansas City

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – Down two starters, the New Mexico State women’s basketball battled but fell to league-leading Kansas City 55-50 in Western Athletic Conference play at the Pan American Center on Saturday.

Aaliyah Prince scored 17 points to lead the Aggies for the second-straight game. Tayelin Grays also reached double-digits for the second-straight game, dropping 12 points on 50-percent shooting and flited with a double-double, grabbing a career-high nine boards.

The Aggie defense played well, holding Kansas City to sub-.400 shooting and coming up with seven steals on 11 forced turnovers. NM State outrebounded the Roos 46-31, the ninth time in the last 10 games that New Mexico State has had a positive rebound margin.

NM State started slow and trailed 8-0 early and 17-11 after one quarter of play. However, the Aggies ripped off an 8-2 run capped by a Micayla Buckner jumper that tied the game at 19. After Adrianna Henderson gave NM State the lead on a three, the Roos closed the quarter with four straight-points and led 25-22 at the half.

Just like the second quarter, the Aggies came out hot and tied the game after a Grays three and a pair of free throws from Prince. Again, Kansas City answered and took a 40-37 lead into the fourth quarter after a lay-in at the horn. However, NM State could not catch up in the fourth quarter and fell by five, 55-50.

New Mexico State now hits the road for two games, taking on Seattle U on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m. (MT) and Utah Valley at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15. Fans can stream both of those games live on the WAC Digital Network.