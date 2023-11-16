DALLAS, Texas (KTSM) – Conference USA announced its volleyball All-Conference and Superlative Awards on Thursday. Several players from the UTEP and New Mexico State volleyball teams earned recognition for their 2023 regular season play.

UTEP

UTEP had a total of four players from this year’s squad earn All-Conference honors.

Sophomore middle blocker Kaya Weaver earned a spot on the All-Conference USA First team. Weaver is the first player to jump onto the All-Conference First Team after earning All-Freshman honors the previous year, per UTEP. She started every match this season and has proven to be a dominating force at the net as a blocker and attacker for UTEP.

Alianza Darley and Danika Washington both earned spots on the All-Conference USA Second team. Darley earned her third All-Conference Second Team honor and has been a big contributor to the UTEP Miner Volleyball program throughout her final season. Washington has been a standout starter for the Miners and has earned two Defensive Player of the Week honors (Sep. 11; Oct. 23). She ranks second in the league in hitting percentage and fourth overall in total blocks.

Kalia Kohler was named to the CUSA All-Freshman team. Kohler, who collected four CUSA Freshman of the Week honors throughout the season, leads the team in assists (5.79/set) and ranks third on the squad in aces and digs.

New Mexico State

New Mexico State had five players from its squad this year earn conference honors.

New Mexico State senior Darian Markham captured CUSA Libero of the Year honors. Markham led CUSA during league play with 260 total digs averaging 4.48 per set.

Ryleigh Whitekettle was the only Aggie this year to earn a spot on the All-Conference USA First team. Whitekettle leads NMSU in kills with 335 of them at this point of the season. Whitekettle is averaging 3.19 kills per set.

Markham, Mari Sharp, and Kacia Brown all earned spots on the All-Conference USA Second team.

Maggie Lightheart was named to the CUSA All-Freshman team.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Both New Mexico State and UTEP are set to play in the CUSA Volleyball Tournament that will be held Nov. 17-19 in Lynchburg, Va.

No. 2 New Mexico State will play No. 7 LA Tech on Friday at 2:00 p.m. MT in the quarterfinal round.

No. 4 UTEP will play No. 5 Liberty on Friday as well at 11:00 a.m. MT in the quarterfinal round.

Both games will be streamed on ESPN+