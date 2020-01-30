Seeing both sides: Gilyard making an impact at NMSU

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – New Mexico State junior point guard, Evan Gilyard, did the unthinkable last summer when he announced he would be transferring from UTEP to NMSU. Nobody has really ever seen that before and his journey 40 miles north from one rival program to the other has given Gilyard perspective, and the Aggies a much-needed lift.

“I never thought I’d be on this side of it,” said Gilyard. “It’s kind of crazy because I know how we prepared over there at UTEP and I know how we prepare over here at New Mexico State. It’s just crazy. It’s a total difference.”

Gilyard was granted eligibility in December after submitting a waiver to the NCAA. NMSU is 9-0 with the Chicago, Illinois product in the lineup.

“What I’ve loved most about him is that he has been coachable,” said NMSU head coach Chris Jans. “He has bought into getting better and he’s a pretty good listener. He has confidence through the roof.”

Gilyard’s game has evolved since his UTEP days. As a Miner, he was a shoot-first scorer, leading UTEP in scoring last season. This season with the Aggies, he has become a true point guard.

“Jans really forced the hand on me being a better point guard,” said Gilyard. “I’m making sure my teammates are in the right spots and I’m being a leader.”

“He [Gilyard] can get by most defenders at a pretty good rate, but when he gets in the paint, he has to think distribute,” said Jans.

The trials and tribulations early in his college career has granted Gilyard unique perspective.

“For me to come over here and actually win games, be with a team that has the same goal, be with a team that actually wants to win and does the small things to win, it’s great,” said Gilyard. “I’m happy. I’m very happy.”

A traitor to some, a savior to others, Gilyard has found basketball bliss with Jans and the Aggies in Las Cruces, New Mexico.