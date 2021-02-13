Seattle U women defeat New Mexico State to split series

NMSU

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas – Both teams shot over 40-percent, but the New Mexico State women’s basketball team fell to Seattle U, 76-69, at Eastwood High School in El Paso on Saturday afternoon.  

Both the Aggies (4-9, 2-4 WAC) and the Redhawks (10-8, 5-3) came out of the gate swinging with Seattle holding a 25-20 edge at the end of the first quarter. Then, Seattle U caught fire to open the second quarter, stretching its lead to 39-26 with 4:27 to play in the half. However, Rodrea Echols drilled a three that sparked a 13-3 NM State run to close the half. The Aggies trailed 42-39 at the half.  

The third quarter started the same as the second, with the Redhawks building their lead to 54-45 midway through the period. However, the Aggies responded and another Echols three capped an 11-2 run to the game up at 56. The Redhawks hit a free throw late in the quarter to take a 57-56 lead into the fourth quarter.  

After the Redhawks took a 62-58 lead, Shania Harper made a free throw and Tayelin Grays drilled a three to tie the game at 62 with 7:25 to play. However, Seattle U’s defense clamped down and the Redhawks ended the game on a 14-7 run for the final score of 76-69.  

Soufia Inoussa finished with 18 points and five boards on 8-14 shooting to lead the Aggies. Echols added 13 points with Grays chipping in 10. As a team, the Aggies shot 40.3-percent from the floor and outrebounded Seattle U 43-37.  

NM State is now scheduled to travel to Orem, Utah, for a pair of conference games against Utah Valley on Friday, Feb. 19, at 5:30 p.m. (MT) and Saturday, Feb. 20, at 3 p.m. Both games are set to stream live on the WAC Digital Network.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports