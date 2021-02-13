Seattle U women defeat New Mexico State to split series

EL PASO, Texas – Both teams shot over 40-percent, but the New Mexico State women’s basketball team fell to Seattle U, 76-69, at Eastwood High School in El Paso on Saturday afternoon.

Both the Aggies (4-9, 2-4 WAC) and the Redhawks (10-8, 5-3) came out of the gate swinging with Seattle holding a 25-20 edge at the end of the first quarter. Then, Seattle U caught fire to open the second quarter, stretching its lead to 39-26 with 4:27 to play in the half. However, Rodrea Echols drilled a three that sparked a 13-3 NM State run to close the half. The Aggies trailed 42-39 at the half.

The third quarter started the same as the second, with the Redhawks building their lead to 54-45 midway through the period. However, the Aggies responded and another Echols three capped an 11-2 run to the game up at 56. The Redhawks hit a free throw late in the quarter to take a 57-56 lead into the fourth quarter.

After the Redhawks took a 62-58 lead, Shania Harper made a free throw and Tayelin Grays drilled a three to tie the game at 62 with 7:25 to play. However, Seattle U’s defense clamped down and the Redhawks ended the game on a 14-7 run for the final score of 76-69.

Soufia Inoussa finished with 18 points and five boards on 8-14 shooting to lead the Aggies. Echols added 13 points with Grays chipping in 10. As a team, the Aggies shot 40.3-percent from the floor and outrebounded Seattle U 43-37.

NM State is now scheduled to travel to Orem, Utah, for a pair of conference games against Utah Valley on Friday, Feb. 19, at 5:30 p.m. (MT) and Saturday, Feb. 20, at 3 p.m. Both games are set to stream live on the WAC Digital Network.