Seattle U defeats New Mexico State in WAC Tournament, ends Aggies’ season

SEATTLE, Wash. – The NM State softball team was unable to come back from a 7-1 deficit Saturday afternoon in a 7-5 loss to Seattle U in the WAC Championship Game.



The Redhawks got on the board first on a two-run home run in the top of the first inning to take the early lead. Nikki Butler hit her third home run of the tournament deep down the left field line to get the Aggies within one in the bottom of the second inning. The Aggies made some great defensive plays in the top of the third to keep the Redhawks off the board. With the leadoff batter on first, Butler fired a ball on a rope to second to catch the runner stealing. Two pitches later, Hailey Tanori extended her glove over the center field fence to rob the Redhawks of a home run.



The Redhawks blew the game open with two runs in the fifth and three runs in the sixth, but the Aggies weren’t going to go down quietly. Kayla Bowen scored Butler on an RBI double, and Chloe Rivas brought two runners home on a single to bring the Aggies within three heading into the final inning.



Rivas was able to keep the Redhawks in check in the top of the seventh to give the Aggies a chance. Matalasi Faapito hit a single to lead off the inning. Butler picked up another single, and Bowen picked up her second RBI of the game to cut the lead to two, but the Aggies were unable to complete the comeback.



The Aggies end the season 31-21 and earned the WAC Regular Season Championship. Ramsay Lopez , Butler, and Rivas were all named to the WAC All-Tournament Team following the game.

