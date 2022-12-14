MORAGA, Calif. (KTSM) – On the strength of 13 made three-pointers, Saint Mary’s took down New Mexico State 81-68 on Wednesday night.

The loss dropped the Aggies to 5-4 on the season, as the Gaels improved to 9-3. DeShawndre Washington led all scorers with 20 points, but four Saint Mary’s players finished in double-figures to get the win.

NMSU fell behind by double digits early in the first half, but fought back to within six points shortly before halftime.

Following a basket from Issa Muhammad early in the second half to cut the deficit to seven points, the Aggies appeared to run out of gas some, after traveling across the country multiple times in the last eight days.

Saint Mary’s went on a quick 11-2 run to up the lead to 16 points after NMSU cut it to seven, effectively ending the Aggies’ chances.

The loss wraps up an eight-day road trip that saw the Aggies go 1-2. The trip started in California, with a loss to Santa Clara, went across the United States to Pittsburgh where NMSU beat Duquesne, then finished with the Aggies’ loss to Saint Mary’s on Saturday.

NMSU will return home to face Northern New Mexico on Saturday at 4 p.m. MT in Las Cruces.