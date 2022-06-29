LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Former New Mexico State star Trevelin Queen could soon get his big NBA break, but it won’t be with the Houston Rockets.

According to a report from Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, the Rockets declined to extend a qualifying offer to Queen on Wednesday, making him an unrestricted free agent. However, that doesn’t mean Queen’s dreams are over.

Houston Rockets declined to extend qualifying offer to Trevelin Queen – 2021-22 G-League MVP – and he’ll become an unrestricted free agent where he’s expected to receive ample interest, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 29, 2022

Haynes reported that despite Houston’s willingness to let him walk, Queen’s performance in the G-League last year has piqued the interest of a variety of NBA teams. It’s very possible that he could sign a fully-fledged NBA deal for the first time this summer, after being on a two-way deal with the Rockets.

Queen was named the 2021-22 NBA G-League MVP as he led the Rio Grande Valley Vipers to the G-League championship by averaging 25.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game, while also leading the league in steals.

The NBA free agency signing period begins June 30 at 6 p.m. ET. Teams are allowed to agree to terms with players at that time.

At 25 years of age, Queen has many of the characteristics teams are looking for in wing players in 2022. At 6’6, his ability to defend and shoot from long-range will help him immensely, as will his athleticism, intensity and motor.

Don’t be surprised to see Queen ink a short-term deal with an NBA team that has his future much more certain in the coming days.