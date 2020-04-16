Roberts signs National Letter of Intent to play for Jans, Aggies

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Five more student-athletes, including two transfers from FBS schools, have made their commitments to play football at NM State.

Defensive backs Olan Cazad Jr. and D.J. McCullough, defensive tackle Darvis Holmes, offensive lineman Gabriel Preciado and tight end Anthony Roberson signed with the Aggies on Wednesday, strengthening the program's 2020 signing class.

"Our staff continued to work extremely hard on recruiting during this shutdown period, and it paid off in a huge way," head coach Doug Martin said. "These are exceptional student-athletes that we've just signed, and they're really Power Five-conference players talent-wise. They'll all have a huge impact this season."

Holmes and Roberson each come to NM State from FBS programs. Holmes began his collegiate career at Missouri, and Roberson spent the previous four years at UCF.

Rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports.com out of high school, Holmes was the No. 12-ranked player in the state of Georgia when he committed to Mizzou. The Hinesville, Ga., native played both sides of the ball for Long County HS and tallied 35 tackles, including 3.0 tackles for loss, as an interior lineman.

Roberson, who hails from Richmond, Va., played in 21 games over three seasons at UCF. A key member of the Knights' special teams unit, he hauled in a touchdown on his first career reception in 2019.

Cazad Jr., meanwhile, prepped at Kearny HS in San Diego, Calif., where he played defensive back and wide receiver. A three-star prospect by 247Sports.com, he chose the Aggies over offers from Brigham Young and Utah State.

McCullough played two seasons at Garden City CC in Kansas, recording 39 total tackles with 3.0 for loss, six pass breakups and an interception in 2019. The Tampa, Fla., native had offers from Buffalo and UMass coming out of high school.

Preciado began his collegiate career at FCS powerhouse San Diego. The Imperial Beach, Calif., native spent the 2019 campaign at Southwestern CC in Chula Vista, Calif.

Wednesday's additions raise NM State's group of signees to 22. The Aggies inked the majority of their newcomers (12) during the NCAA's early signing period in December before adding another five back in February.

The signing class now features 12 offensive weapons and 10 defensive playmakers, including seven defensive backs, five wide receivers, four offensive linemen, three defensive linemen, one quarterback, one running back and one tight end.

11 states are represented, with 10 student-athletes coming from California, two hailing from Florida and Texas and one each from Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Virginia and Washington.

NEW SIGNEESOlan Cazad Jr.6-2 | 185 | Defensive BackSan Diego, Calif. | Kearny HS

Darvis Holmes6-6 | 325 | Defensive TackleHinesville, Ga. | Long County HS | University of Missouri

D.J. McCullough6-0 | 190 | Defensive BackTampa, Fla. | Hillsborough HS | Garden City Community College

Gabriel Preciado6-5 | 305 | Offensive LineImperial Beach, Calif. | Mar Vista HS | University of San Diego / Southwestern Community College

Anthony Roberson6-5 | 240 | Tight EndRichmond, Va. | Benedictine HS | University of Central Florida

PREVIOUS SIGNEESGarrett Bishop6-2 | 285 | Defensive LineArvada, Colo. | Pomona South HS

Jae'vone Brown6-4 | 310 | Offensive LineHolland, Texas | Holland HS

Camden Chustz#*6-8 | 295 | Offensive LineDenham Springs, La. | Coffeyville Community College

Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda#*6-0 | 180 | Wide ReceiverTwentynine Palms, Calif. | Saddleback College

Rich Hall#*6-1 | 170 | SafetyPompano Beach, Fla. | Independence Community College

Cole Harrity6-0 | 200 | Wide ReceiverTruckee, Calif. | Truckee HS | Saddleback College

Xavier Hinkle#*6-1 | 190 | CornerbackLiberty, Mo. | Butler Community College

Jonah Johnson#*6-2 | 220 | QuarterbackMadera, Calif. | Fresno City College

Devlin Kirklin#*6-1 | 190 | SafetyLexington, Miss. | Holmes Community College

Jalyne McFall#6-1 | 200 | Wide ReceiverLos Angeles, Calif. | Village Christian HS

Larenzo McMillan5-10 | 170 | Running Back / AthleteSan Bernardino, Calif. | Cajon HS

Justice Powers#*6-4 | 185 | Wide ReceiverInglewood, Calif. | West Los Angeles College

Ja'Darion Smith5-9 | 150 | Wide ReceiverMesquite, Texas | Mesquite HS

Justin Stinson#6-3 | 200 | Defensive BackChandler, Ariz. | Valley Christian HS

Stephawn Townsend#*6-2 | 300 | Offensive LineFresno, Calif. | Fresno City College

Daemahni Williams#*6-2 | 180 | CornerbackSan Jacinto, Calif. | New Mexico Military Institute

Lazarus Williams#*6-4 | 255 | Defensive EndOlympia, Wash. | New Mexico Military Institute

NOTE: # - Early signee | * - Early enrollee