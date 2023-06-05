EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One of the best high school football players in El Paso made his decision on where he would be playing his college ball at on Monday.

Riverside’s Angel “Speedy” Munoz announced his commitment to attend and play at New Mexico State University on his Instagram page.

Big news for Riverside HS standout Angel “Speedy” Munoz, who is now signed with Jerry Kill and New Mexico State, per his Instagram.



Munoz is already moved in up in Las Cruces and ready to begin workouts in advance of the 2023 season. pic.twitter.com/de9qDQDA5Z — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) June 6, 2023

Munoz selected New Mexico State over Army and Navy, two others Division I football programs and is already on campus in Las Cruces, moved into the dorms and ready for summer workouts.

Munoz was a force to be reckoned with at Riverside. ‘Speedy’ passed for 3,330 yards and rushed for 2,887 yards in his three years on the varsity team. Munoz racked up 78 career touchdowns with the Rangers.

In 2022, Munoz threw for 914 yards while obtaining a completion percentage of 74.3% (52-70). He also threw 11 passing touchdowns. On the ground, Munoz rushed for 662 yards and found the endzone 10 times.

Munoz’s decision to commit to New Mexico State came about nine months after Jerry Kill and company made the offer. The Aggies were recruiting him to play defense at that time, but he will go to NMSU as an Athlete, so the plans for him to play defense may change once fall camp starts.