LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KTSM) – Former New Mexico State and Texas basketball guard Jabari Rice scored 13 points and recorded four steals in his second ever Summer League game with the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.

Rice scored 13 points on 5-of-12 shooting from the field, 1-of-6 from three, and 2-of-2 from the free throw line in the Spurs’ 98-94 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

This was Rice’s second game with the Spurs’ Summer League team after missing the first several games due to illness. Even though the sample size is small, Rice showed the Spurs that signing him to a two-way contract was a good move as it opens up the door for the organization to develop the 6-foot-4 guard into a better talent.

The two-way deal is an ideal contract for undrafted players like Rice. It allows developing players to simultaneously be rostered on an NBA team and its G League affiliate, meaning they can float between the NBA and the G League. Each NBA team can have two players on this type of contract, according to the G League.

Two-way players can spend up to 50 games with the NBA club per season and must spend the rest of the year with the G League club. Players on two-way deals can make up to $449,155 per season.

Rice played at New Mexico State from 2017-2022, starring for the Aggies during that time and helping to lead NMSU to an NCAA Tournament win over UConn in 2022.

He transferred to Texas for the 2022-23 season, averaging over 13 points per game in his lone season in the Big 12. Rice won Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year while helping the Longhorns to the Elite Eight. The time in the Big 12 helped Rice to develop into a player capable of earning a two-way NBA deal.