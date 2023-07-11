LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – After an extensive back-and-forth that involved the exchanging of arena security plans, it appears the Rio Grande Rivalry between the New Mexico and New Mexico State men’s basketball teams will be played in 2023-24.

According to a report from college basketball reporter Rocco Miller, UNM and NMSU will square off twice in December, after the series was canceled during the 2022-23 season. Per Miller’s report, UNM will host the Aggies at The Pit in Albuquerque on Saturday, Dec. 2, with the Lobos making a return trip to Las Cruces on Dec. 16.

KTSM was able to confirm that the series was back on and scheduled for 2023-24 on Tuesday evening, but the dates could still be somewhat in flux.

New Mexico and New Mexico State have mutually agreed to resume their traditional rivalry series as part of the 23-24 non-conference schedule.



-December 2nd at The Pit in Albuquerque



-December 16th at the Pan American Center in Las Cruces #MWC #CUSA — Rocco Miller (@RoccoMiller8) July 11, 2023

The reported agreement to resume playing the games did not come without some consternation, after a deadly shooting on UNM’s campus involving former NMSU men’s basketball player Mike Peake on the eve of last year’s scheduled game in Albuquerque canceled the series in 2022-23.

UNM wanted a copy of NMSU’s security plans for games at the Pan American Center to ensure the Lobos’ safety in Las Cruces, after multiple violent events last year at rivalry games. In return, NMSU asked for copies of UNM’s security plan for the football game between the two sides in September.

It culminated with the New Mexico Department of Higher Education getting involved and asking the two sides to come together, share security plans and play the games.

UNM and NMSU shared their security plans in early June, seemingly opening the door for the games to be played. Now, it appears the Rio Grande Rivalry is back for 2023-24.