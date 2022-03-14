LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – At this point, it’s a yearly tradition in southern New Mexico: Chris Jans’ name being mentioned for job openings around the country in college basketball.

New Mexico State’s fifth-year head coach once again saw his name pop up in coaching rumors on Monday. Jeff Goodman of Stadium reported that Jans was one of three candidates in the mix for the opening at Kansas State. The other two were San Francisco head coach Todd Golden and Baylor assistant coach Jerome Tang. Tang was also a candidate for the UTEP opening last year.

Three guys in the mix for the Kansas State opening are USF’s Todd Golden, New Mexico State’s Chris Jans and Baylor assistant Jerome Tang, source told @Stadium. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 14, 2022

On paper, a move to Manhattan would make sense for Jans. He’s spent a considerable amount of time coaching in the state of Kansas, both as a head coach at the junior college level and as an assistant coach at Wichita State under Gregg Marshall. He was on staff at WSU in 2012-13, when the Shockers made a Cinderella run to the Final 4.

His name is hot right now and could get even hotter later this week, if Jans can lead 12-seed New Mexico State to an upset of 5-seed UConn in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday. This is the Aggies’ third trip to March Madness in Jans’ five seasons at the helm. If they win a game – or two – in the Big Dance, the Wildcats likely won’t be the only team eying Jans for a coaching opening.

KTSM asked Jans on Monday about Kansas State’s reported interest in him to replace Bruce Weber. While Jans is currently committed to coaching the Aggies in the NCAA Tournament, he admitted that it’s never a bad thing to be mentioned for coaching openings, particularly in Power-5 conferences.

“I haven’t spent much time thinking about it; I can’t control what other people write or say or tweet,” said Jans. “In our industry it happens every spring across the country. I would rather be a coach that’s being talked about that way than the other way, there’s always speculation on guys not being retained. It’s just a part of the business.”

Chris Jans' name has been thrown out there in connection to Kansas State today, and a couple other coaching jobs. I asked Jans about it this morning, with New Mexico State heading back to the NCAA Tournament. pic.twitter.com/Wr4ynCv9PF — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) March 14, 2022

Jans has been a candidate for jobs around college hoops in the past. In 2021, he was a finalist for the UTEP opening that eventually went to Joe Golding; in 2020, he was nearly hired at East Tennessee State.

In six seasons as a Division I head coach for both Bowling Green and NMSU, Jans is 121-31, winning nearly 80 percent of his games at the D-I level.

New Mexico State will play UConn in round one on Thursday afternoon in Buffalo, N.Y. Tip-off is slated for 4:50 p.m. MT and the game will air on TNT.