Report: Martin will not return as NMSU head football coach in 2022, Aggies targeting Kill as successor

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — The New Mexico State football team will close out another disappointing season on Saturday afternoon at Aggie Memorial Stadium when they host UMass, but that will hardly be the headline. According to a report from FootballScoop.com, Martin is not expected to return as the Aggies’ head coach in 2022, and the university has already been actively searching for his replacement.

Martin, who is in the final year of his contract, has said on numerous occasions there have not been active negotiations to bring him back next year. In nine seasons as the head coach, NMSU has gone 22-74 under Martin. He did, however, lead the Aggies to their first bowl win in nearly 60 years when NMSU beat Utah State in the Arizona Bowl in 2017.

Coincidence or not, Martin has declined all media availability this week, including after Saturday’s game against the Minutemen.

The report also states that NMSU Director of Athletics, Mario Moccia, already has a top target to replace Martin. Jerry Kill, who is currently the interim head coach at TCU, is reportedly Moccia’s top choice. The two have a history together at Southern Illinois where Moccia was the athletic director and Kill was his head football coach.

Kill has not been a full-time head coach since 2015. Epileptic seizures caused him to step down as Minnesota’s head coach. He took on an associate athletic director role at Kansas State in 2016, served as Rutgers’ offensive coordinator for part of the 2017 season before epileptic seizures forced him to step away from that job as well. Kill served as a special assistant to the head coach at Virginia Tech in 2019, then took the same job in 2020 at TCU. He has served as TCU’s interim head coach ever since Gary Patterson stepped down earlier this month.

Kill, who actually took part in his weekly press conference on Tuesday, told the Fort Worth Star Telegram that he does not plan to retire at season’s end.

“Right now, I need to concentrate on what I’m doing,” said Kill. “I’ve said all along that I was committed to my job here and so forth. Right now, I’ve got too many things going on. I can’t do two jobs or whatever. I’m not that smart, so I’m just focused on where I need to be right now.”

Kill is 153-99 as a Division I head coach and took Minnesota to three bowl games in five years. According to the report, Kill is expected to bring on Tim Beck as his offensive coordinator. Beck is currently an offensive analyst with Kill at TCU.