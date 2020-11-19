Queen signs with Houston Rockets as undrafted free agent

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO (KTSM) – He wasn’t selected in the 2020 NBA Draft, but the dream isn’t over for Trevelin Queen.

The former New Mexico State star reached an agreement with the Houston Rockets on Thursday morning as an undrafted free agent. The details of the deal are not yet known, but Queen will get a chance to prove himself with the Rockets in training camp.

Yahoo! sports’ Chris Haynes was the first to report the news of Queen’s deal with the Rockets. Queen took to Twitter on Thursday to thank Houston for taking a chance on him.

A consensus top-100 prospect in the 2020 draft class, Queen averaged 13.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.7 steals per game as a senior with the Aggies in 2019-20. He also shot almost 39 percent from three-point range.

It is Queen’s size (6’6) and athleticism that makes him one of the best two-way guards not selected in the 2020 draft. He fits the mold of the prototypical “3-and-D” wing that is so popular in the modern NBA. His defensive capabilities are what will give him the best chance to make the Rockets’ roster.

Before the draft, Queen told KTSM that he was open to an undrafted free agent contract, and would look forward to proving himself given the chance.

“I’m open to any option, but it’s an honor to even be in the conversation,” Queen said. “If teams are telling me I could be a steal or a 2-way guy, one-year deal guy, then I’m all for it, because I’m honored to be in the conversations.”

Queen could be stepping into a great opportunity in Houston. Rumors have abounded over the last few days that Rockets’ stars James Harden and Russell Westbrook want to be traded. If Houston does decide to trade them away and begin rebuilding, it’s possible that Queen could play a role. The Rockets also traded Robert Covington on draft night to the Portland Trail Blazers, further opening up a chance for Queen.

“We are excited for Trev to continue his basketball journey,” New Mexico State head coach Chris Jans said. “He has created this opportunity with his work ethic and passion for the game.”

The Rockets open training camp on Dec. 1, with the 2020-21 NBA season slated to begin on Dec. 22. All Queen wanted was a chance; he’s got it now, and he hopes to make the most of it.

Latest Headlines