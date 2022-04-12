EDINBURG, Texas (KTSM) – After being crown the NBA G-League MVP last week, Trevelin Queen continues to prove that he deserves an NBA contract.

Queen, who starred at New Mexico State from 2018-2020, had a career night in the biggest game of the season for the G-League’s Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Tuesday evening.

Playing the Delaware Blue Coats in game one of the G-League Finals, Queen erupted for a career-high 44 points as the Vipers took game one of the G-League finals, 145-128, in front of a national television audience on ESPN2.

👑QUEEN WAS KING OF GAME 1👑



Trevelin Queen is now the second highest scorer in NBA G League Finals history. He dropped a crazy 44PTS in tonight's game against the Delaware Blue Coats



Check out his historic scoring spree!! pic.twitter.com/tSbQvthdhA — NBA G League (@nbagleague) April 13, 2022

Queen’s big night was also done in an efficient way. His 44 points came on 15-24 shooting, 7-12 from three-point range. He also chipped in seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.

He was named the G-League MVP last week after averaging 25.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists and a league-best 3.3 steals per game. The Vipers are the affiliate of the NBA’s Houston Rockets; Queen also played 10 games with Houston, averaging four points per game.

Thanks to Queen’s theatrics, the Vipers can clinch the G-League championship on Thursday night in game two of the three-game Finals series. Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m. MT at Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, DE. The game will air on ESPNews.