Queen named WAC Player of the Week

DENVER, CO (KTSM) – After a two-game stretch that saw him help lead the New Mexico State men’s basketball team to its first true road win of the year, senior guard Trevelin Queen took home the title of Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Men’s Basketball Player of the Week. The league office made the announcement via a press release Monday morning.



It marked the first time in Queen’s collegiate career that he collected the title of WAC Player of the Week and Monday was also the first time an Aggie players took home a weekly honor since Jan. 21, 2019, when Eli Chuha laid claim to the honor.

Hailing from Glen Burnie, Md., Queen showed off his versatility in each of the Aggies’ non-conference tilts last week, beginning at Magness Arena where he finished with 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting to go along with five rebounds, three steals and a career-best seven assists. Thanks to the Queen’s efforts against Denver, the Aggies picked up their first true road victory of the year and secured their second-straight victory in a Summit League/WAC Challenge tilt.

Saturday in Albuquerque, Queen flirted with a triple-double by striking for a team-high 19 points. Queen complimented his scoring load with a seven rebounds while passing out a career-best eight assists in his squad’s 69-62 setback to at New Mexico.

For the week, Queen averaged 17 points, six rebounds, 7.5 assists, two steals and 0.5 blocked shots per game to cement his status as one of the most well-rounded players in the league – and the nation. Currently the senior ranks fourth in the WAC in scoring (15.3 ppg), eighth in rebounding (5.6 per game), fifth in assists (3.3 per game) and sixth in steals (1.6 per game).

Queen and the Aggies will head back to the Pan Am Center Wednesday night for a non-conference showdown with SWAC foe Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 7:00 p.m. Following their second-to-last home tilt of the 2019 calendar year, the Aggies head to Jackson, Miss., for a neutral-site encounter with the SEC’s Mississippi State Sunday at 1:00 p.m. from the Mississippi Coliseum.