WILMINGTON, DE. (KTSM) – Former New Mexico State star Trevelin Queen led the Rio Grande Valley Vipers to an NBA G-League Championship on Thursday night, 131-114 over the Delaware Blue Coats.

After scoring a career-high 44 points in game one of the best-of-3 series on Tuesday, Queen followed it up with 24 points in game two on Thursday, helping to deliver the Vipers the title. For his efforts, Queen was named MVP of the G-League Finals.

That feat meant that Queen swept the G-League’s MVP awards; he won the regular season MVP last week.

Finals MVP ✔️@RGVVipers star Trevelin Queen is your 2022 NBA G League Finals Most Valuable Player pic.twitter.com/wVwWF7YyLO — NBA G League (@nbagleague) April 15, 2022

RGV led for much of the game, and by double-digits for the majority of the second half. Queen scored 24 points despite being ejected midway through the fourth quarter for a pair of technical fouls.

Signed to a two-way contract by the Houston Rockets in 2021-22, Queen spent the season going back and forth between the Rockets and the G-League.

The hope now is that after he dominated the G-League and led the Vipers to a championship, Queen will be given a full-on shot to play in the NBA in 2022-23.