LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – The gun used by deceased University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis in a Nov. 19 shootout with New Mexico State basketball player Mike Peake was stolen, New Mexico State Police confirmed to KTSM on Thursday.

According to State Police, the gun was reported stolen in June from Clovis, N.M. KTSM has reached out to the Clovis Police Department for a copy of that report.

It is not clear at this time how the stolen gun ended up in Travis’s possession.

Authorities say that Travis and four other people conspired to lure Peake to UNM’s campus in the early morning hours of Nov. 19 to beat him up as retribution for a fight at the Oct. 15 UNM-NMSU football game in Las Cruces.

Travis and Peake exchanged gunfire; Travis was shot four times and died from his injuries, while Peake was hit in the leg and hospitalized.

Two UNM students have since been arrested and charged in connection with the revenge plot; no one affiliated with NMSU has been arrested.