LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Two weeks after former New Mexico State men’s basketball player Deuce Benjamin, his father William Benjamin Sr. and former NMSU player Shakiru Odunewu filed a lawsuit against the NMSU Board of Regents, two former coaches and three former NMSU players, the plaintiffs, along with their attorneys, are expected to hold a press conference on Wednesday, May. 3.

William “Deuce” Benjamin Jr., William Benjamin, and Shakiru Odunewu, along with their attorneys, are expected to have a press conference on Wednesday morning outside the Pan American Center, per the Benjamin’s representation. — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) April 30, 2023

Joleen K. Youngers, the attorney for plaintiffs Deuce Benjamin and William Benjamin, told KTSM on Sunday that the news conference is scheduled to happen at 10 a.m. on Wednesday outside the Pan American Center in Las Cruces.