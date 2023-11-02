LAS CRUCES, N.M. – The place to be on Saturday in Las Cruces will undoubtedly be Aggie Memorial Stadium, where New Mexico State welcomes Middle Tennessee and seeks its second bowl birth of the Jerry Kill era.

The Aggies (6-3, 4-1 CUSA) will also be looking to extend their win streak to five games and stay in command of a trip to the Conference USA Championship Game in their first year in the league. Kickoff with Middle Tennessee (2-6, 1-3 CUSA) is at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

When the Aggies emerge from the tunnel on the north end of Aggie Memorial Stadium on Saturday, they will be looking to become bowl eligible for just the sixth time in program history.

Though the Aggies have already reached the magic number of six wins, because NM State’s schedule has 13 games this year, they need to win a seventh game in order to guarantee themselves a spot in the field of 82 teams that will play in a bowl game during the 2023-24 bowl season.

NM State’s second bowl berth under Head Coach Jerry Kill would mark the first time since the 1959-60 seasons that the Aggies claimed a spot in a bowl game in consecutive seasons.

Not only will Saturday’s contest have historical implications, but the Aggies will also be looking to continue to remain in the driver’s seat of earning a spot in the CUSA title game later this year. As it stands, the Aggies are 4-1 in conference play and sit only behind Liberty and a Jax State squad who is ineligible to compete in the championship game due to its transitioning status.

After an impressive first season in the Crimson and White, quarterback Diego Pavia already finds himself among the Aggie greats. He currently ranks 17th all-time in program history in career passing yards (3,346) and third in career rushing yards by a quarterback (1,033). Last Wednesday, Pavia also became just the second quarterback in program history to surpass 3,000 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing in an Aggie uniform.