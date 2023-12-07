LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – This time next week, 10-4 New mexico state will be deep into its preparations for the New Mexico Bowl vs. 8-4 Fresno State in Albuquerque.

On Thursday, the Aggies got some important news that should help their bowl chances. Starting quarterback Diego Pavia and backup quarterback/wide receiver Eli Stowers will be able to play vs. the Bulldogs, according to head coach Jerry Kill.

Pavia got pulled in the third quarter from the Conference USA championship game loss to Liberty last Friday with a shoulder injury that has been bugging him for the last few weeks, Kill said. After getting an MRI and seeing a doctor, Pavia was cleared to play, Kill told reporters during a bowl game press conference.

Stowers will also be good to go after suffering a concussion against Jacksonville State, then dealing with an illness the week of the Liberty game but playing through it. Both players will give the Aggies a boost in the bowl game.

“We’re hoping he (Pavia) is even throwing by Sunday or Monday. We’ll have him and then Eli is back to full tilt. Having those two guys will certainly make a difference in what we can accomplish on offense,” Kill said.

Thursday was also a big day for the transfer portal for NMSU, as wide receiver Trent Hudson became the biggest Aggies name thus far to enter. Hudson was second on the team in receptions (35) and receiving yards (551), but led the team with 10 receiving touchdowns.

Kill wouldn’t really comment on Hudson hitting the portal on Thursday. He’s already received multiple offers, including from Washington State, North Texas, Arkansas State, Liberty and South Florida.

“That’s not over with yet, so I’m not going to comment on anything portal things,” Kill said.

The other big names in the portal from NMSU are receiver Jordin Parker, who had six catches for 235 yards and three touchdowns in 2023, and defensive back Reggie Akles, who had 25 total tackles this season. It’s not expected at this point that Akles, Hudson or Parker play in the New Mexico Bowl.

The 2023 New Mexico Bowl will kickoff at 3:45 p.m. MT on Dec. 16 at University Stadium in Albuquerque. The game will air on ESPN.