LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – NM State women’s basketball head coach Jody Adams-Birch has brought in her first addition to her coaching staff for the 2022-2023 season.

Patrick Harrison will join Adams-Birch in Las Cruces as an assistant coach after he spent the previous four seasons at The University of Missouri-Kansas City as an assistant coach for the women’s basketball team under Jacie Hoyt, who is now the head coach at Oklahoma State.

“I am thrilled and honored to have Patrick join our staff here at New Mexico State and to work with him once again,” Adams-Birch said. “He is a winner in life and on the court. He loves the game of basketball and, most importantly, loves to serve others.”

Harrison and Adams-Birch do go back as Harrison spent spent some of his early years as a graduate assistant on Adams-Birch’s Wichita State staff from 2011 to 2013.

After that, he then made stops as an assistant at Hastings College (2013-2014), North Dakota State (2014-2016), Johnson County Community College (2016-2017) and Iowa Western (2017-2018) until finding a spot at UMKC in 2018.

During his time with Kansas City, the Roos put together an overall record of 70-46, including a pair of 20-plus win seasons. In addition to a WNIT appearance last season, UMKC was also crowned WAC Regular Season Champions in 2019-20 after finishing 13-3 in conference play.

Along with a winning pedigree, Harrison also brings in the ability to recruit well. He brought in eight NJCAA All-Americans in four years, eight top-300 players and five First Team All-WAC/All-Summit League players.

He has also helped sign a number of players who have garnered top individual awards such as conference player of the year, sixth woman of the year, newcomer of the year and freshman of the year. In his time as a coach, Harrison has created global recruiting connections in Spain, Germany and Australia.

“Patrick’s contagious energy in leading, teaching, mentoring and connecting with young people is truly rare,” Adams-Birch added. “His unique heart and drive separates him on the court in engaging the athlete’s best in the skill development phase and off the court in the recruiting world. Winning ways are in his DNA and I’m super proud to have Patrick join our Aggie family!”

A graduate of Friends University (2009), Harrison earned his bachelor’s degree in Psychology Human Services before adding a master’s degree in Sports Management from Wichita State in 2013. Harrison is supported by his loving wife, Tiffany.