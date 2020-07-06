Pack signs pro deal in Slovakia

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Former New Mexico State women’s basketball standout Gia Pack is going next level. Pack signed with Piestanske Cajky in Slovakia.

“Being at New Mexico State was definitely one of the best experiences in my basketball career and I will forever be an Aggie,” wrote Pack in a Twitter post on Monday. “I thank all my coaches, from coach [Mark] Trakh and his staff to coach Brooke [Atkinson] and hers [staff]. Thank you for the tremendous amount of support given throughout my four years.”

GOD IS AMAZING 🙏🏽🇸🇰🏀 . I want to thank my agent and the agency for putting so much time into helping me reach my dream. I also want to thank @piestanske_cajky for giving me this opportunity. Lets work!!! With that being said , I’ll be playing overseas in Slovakia 🇸🇰💙 pic.twitter.com/gfi4WxBHgW — Najiyyah Pack (Gia) (@PackNajiyyah) July 3, 2020

Piestanske Cajky competes in the Women’s Basketball Extraliga, the highest level of women’s basketball competition in Slovakia.

“We are extremely proud of Gia [Pack] and are excited for her to continue her basketball career professionally,” said New Mexico State women’s basketball head coach Brooke Atkinson. “We know she has what it takes to succeed at the next level.”

The native of Phoenix, Arizona, wrapped up her career at New Mexico State with 1,672 points, good for fifth place all-time. Pack also finished fourth all-time with 175 three-pointers and finished ninth with a 35.7% career three-point field goal percentage. She was named First Team All-WAC three times.

During the 2019 WAC Tournament, Pack set the WAC Tournament record with 86 points over three games to lead the Aggies to the WAC Tournament title and was named Tournament MVP. That run included 36 points in an overtime win over UMKC that stands as the fourth-highest scoring total in program history.

Pack is the second Aggie under Atkinson and second in two years to sign a pro contract. Brooke Salas currently competes for CD Zamarat in Zamora, Spain.