Pack named WAC Player of the Week

DENVER, CO (KTSM) – Gia Pack has been named the Western Athletic Conference Player of the Week for the week of Dec. 2 through Dec. 8, the league announced on Monday.

Congratulations to @NMStateAggies' Gia Pack on being named #WAChoops Women's Player of the Week! https://t.co/EquTDqUKsq pic.twitter.com/OFvhpiB1AL — The Western Athletic Conference (@WACsports) December 9, 2019

The senior was on fire over the weekend as she averaged 22.0 points on 75-percent shooting from the floor. Against Western New Mexico, the Phoenix, Ariz., native scored 26 points on 8-13 shooting and 4-5 shooting from three. She followed that performance up with 18 points on 8-9 shooting in a 77-47 win over Weber State.

Pack also moved into sole possession of 10th place on the NM State all-time scoring list and currently sits at 1,444 points for her career. She ranks second in the WAC in scoring (18.5) and third in rebounds per game (7.6).

The Aggies are back in action when they head north to take on New Mexico in the Battle of I-25 on Monday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m.