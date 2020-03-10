Pack named First Team All-WAC for third time

DENVER – Gia Pack was named First Team All-Western Athletic Conference for the third-straight year, the league announced on Monday. Freshman Soufia Inoussa was named to the WAC All-Newcomer team.

Despite only playing eight conference games before suffering an injury against Chicago State on Feb. 6, Pack put up unreal numbers. The senior led the WAC in scoring (18.4) ranked third in rebounds (9.4) and second in three-point percentage (39.8).

Pack scored at least 20 points in five conference games and recorded four double-doubles in conference play and nine overall. The Phoenix, Ariz., native also notched a string of three-consecutive 25-point 10-rebound double-doubles, first against UVU with 25 and 10 on Jan. 16, then against Seattle U with 30 points and 19 rebounds on Jan. 18 and finally against UT Rio Grande Valley on Jan. 23 with 26 points and 11 boards.

Joining Pack as an All-WAC honoree is Inoussa, a freshman. Inoussa added an immediate impact in her first season as she started all 29 games, becoming the first freshman since Brooke Salas to start more than two games as a freshman.

The native of Stockholm, Sweden, averaged 7.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. Inoussa scored double-figures in five WAC games including three of the last four. She dropped a career-high 16 points at UTRGV on Feb. 22 and recorded her first double-double at California Baptist with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

The Aggies now head to Las Vegas for the WAC Tournament from March 11-14 in the Orleans Arena. NM State is the five seed and is set to play four seed UT Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday, March 11, at 3:30 p.m. (MT).