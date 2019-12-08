Pack moves into top 10 on Aggies’ all-time scoring list in win over Weber State

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Gia Buckets. New Mexico State guard Gia Pack scored in double-digit points for the eighth time this season, pouring in 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting to lead the Aggies women’s basketball team to a 77-47 win against Weber State on Saturday afternoon at the Pan American Center.



The Aggies are now winners of two consecutive games, having defeated Western New Mexico, 75-56, Wednesday night in the Pan American Center.



Pack, who entered the game 10 points shy of moving into a tie for 10th place on the Aggies’ all-time points scored leaderboard, wasted no time in getting there. She was sensational in the first half, dropping 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field across the first two quarters.



She connected on a two-point jumper in the second quarter to move past Sherell Neall (1,436) on the all-time scoring list and would finish the contest in sole possession of 10th place with 1,444 career points.



Ahead by seven points at the end of the first quarter, the Aggies never looked back, extending their halftime lead to 22 points. The advantage only grew larger from there, as New Mexico State would lead by as much as 34 before going on to win by 30 points.



Guard Amanda Soderqvist nearly matched her career-high in scoring, pouring in 12 points. Forward Adenike Aderinto corralled a team-high six rebounds, while guard Adrianna Henderson dished out a team-leading five assists.



The Aggies will travel to Albuquerque to take on rival New Mexico in the Battle of I-25 at 7 p.m. on Monday, December 16. They will return to Las Cruces to host Arizona State at noon on Wednesday, December 18.