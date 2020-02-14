Breaking News
El Paso man turns himself in after allegedly killing his parents

Pack-less Aggies fall at Seattle U, 67-57

NMSU

by: NM State Athletics

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: NM State Athletics

SEATTLE, WA (KTSM) – Playing its second-straight game without leading scorer Gia Pack, the New Mexico State women’s basketball team fell 67-57 at Seattle U in Western Athletic Conference play in Seattle on Thursday night.

Aaliyah Prince continued to play well in Pack’s absence, going toe-to-toe with Seattle U’s Kamira Sanders and dropping 19 points.

NM State (8-16, 5-6 WAC) started slowly and trailed 16-9 after one. Despite the offensive struggles, the Aggies competed on the defensive end and held the Redhakws to 30.4-percent shooting for the quarter.

New Mexico State pulled within three, 17-14, at the start of the second quarter but Seattle U quickly responded. The Redhawks made three-straight triples to take a 16-16 lead with 3:26 to play in the half. After Seattle U extended its lead to double-digits, the Aggies finished the half strong and trailed by nine, 31-22.

Seattle U got hot from three and quickly extended its lead to 15, 48-33 at the 4:20 mark of the third quarter. The Aggies were unable to make up any ground before the start of the fourth and trailed 54-39 through three.

NM State, however, refused to quit and Amanda Soderqvist hit back-to-back threes early in the fourth to pull the Aggies within seven, 54-47. Then, Adenike Aderinto made a put-back and Tayelin Grays sunk two free throws and New Mexico State trailed by five, 60-55, with 3:12 left in the game.

Although, that was as close as the Aggies would get and NM State fell to Seattle U 67-57.

Prince led the way with 19 points on 50-percent shooting from the field. As a team, the Aggies came up with six steals on 11 Redhawk turnovers.

NM State now heads to Orem, Utah, where it will take on Utah Valley on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 2 p.m. (MT). Fans can watch that game live on the WAC Digital Network. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports