Pack-less Aggies fall at Seattle U, 67-57

SEATTLE, WA (KTSM) – Playing its second-straight game without leading scorer Gia Pack, the New Mexico State women’s basketball team fell 67-57 at Seattle U in Western Athletic Conference play in Seattle on Thursday night.

Aaliyah Prince continued to play well in Pack’s absence, going toe-to-toe with Seattle U’s Kamira Sanders and dropping 19 points.

NM State (8-16, 5-6 WAC) started slowly and trailed 16-9 after one. Despite the offensive struggles, the Aggies competed on the defensive end and held the Redhakws to 30.4-percent shooting for the quarter.

New Mexico State pulled within three, 17-14, at the start of the second quarter but Seattle U quickly responded. The Redhawks made three-straight triples to take a 16-16 lead with 3:26 to play in the half. After Seattle U extended its lead to double-digits, the Aggies finished the half strong and trailed by nine, 31-22.

Seattle U got hot from three and quickly extended its lead to 15, 48-33 at the 4:20 mark of the third quarter. The Aggies were unable to make up any ground before the start of the fourth and trailed 54-39 through three.

NM State, however, refused to quit and Amanda Soderqvist hit back-to-back threes early in the fourth to pull the Aggies within seven, 54-47. Then, Adenike Aderinto made a put-back and Tayelin Grays sunk two free throws and New Mexico State trailed by five, 60-55, with 3:12 left in the game.

Although, that was as close as the Aggies would get and NM State fell to Seattle U 67-57.

Prince led the way with 19 points on 50-percent shooting from the field. As a team, the Aggies came up with six steals on 11 Redhawk turnovers.

NM State now heads to Orem, Utah, where it will take on Utah Valley on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 2 p.m. (MT). Fans can watch that game live on the WAC Digital Network.