Pack earns WAC Player of the Week honors

DENVER, CO (KTSM) – After a monster weekend of Western Athletic Conference play, Gia Pack was named WAC Player of the Week for the second time this season, the league announced Monday.

Pack averaged 27.5 points and 14.5 rebounds as the Aggies split a pair of conference home games. She scored 25 points with 10 rebounds in a loss to Utah Valley on January 16. Pack followed that performance up with 30 points and 19 rebounds in an 83-65 win over Seattle U on Jan. 18. It was the fourth 30-point game of her career.

The Phoenix native also moved into sole possession of 7th place on NMSU’s all-time scoring list. She currently has 1,589 career points.

The Aggies return to the Pan American Center for a 6 p.m. showdown with UTRGV on Thursday.