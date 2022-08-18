EUGENE, Ore. – The New Mexico State women’s soccer team was back on the pitch Thursday evening as they traveled to Eugene to take on the University of Oregon for the 2022 season opener. Fans that tuned in witnessed a match full of defense and physicality along with some early scoring opportunities.

Many individuals performed well for the Aggies, but this wasn’t enough to steal a road victory, as the Ducks’ constant offensive pressure rewarded them a 2-0 victory.

NM State women’s soccer is headed to Southern California to take on Cal State Fullerton Sunday, Aug. 18, at 6 p.m. MT. This will be their second of three road games to kick-off the year.

After their date with Titans, the Aggies of NM State will head to College Station to battle the Aggies of Texas A&M for the third and final game of the road trip.